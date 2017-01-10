St. Augustine Elks Lodge closed until further notice

The Elks Lodge in St. Augustine is closed until further notice as of Sunday, according to the organization's website.

All events are canceled as the popular lodge has shut itself down after a health department inspection.

While a spokesperson for the health department says they did not force the closing of the lodge, they did say 20 percent of the lodge received an unsatisfactory health code rating. The inspection focused on the food preparation and kitchen areas.

Per the St. Augustine Record, lodge secretary Mike Rathmann sent out an email Sunday to all members informing them of the closure.

"Until further notice, the Elks Lodge is closed," he said and told members all January and February meetings were canceled.

Then on Monday he clarified, saying the health department has forced the lodge to close due to a poor inspection - a claim the health department disputes.

The Record quotes a member as saying he wished the health department information was included in the first email to members to curb confusion.

As of Tuesday, Elks staff says they shut down voluntarily after the health department's report.

We have requested the health department's report and will update this story with that information when we receive it.