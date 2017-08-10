St. Augustine Amphitheatre ranked 11th in world for ticket sales in first half of 2017

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre was ranked 11th in the world for ticket sales for the first six months of this year, according to Pollstar, an entertainment sales tracking website.

According to the ranking, St. Augustine had the highest ticket sales of any amphitheater in Florida with 75,398 tickets sold in the first half of this year. The next closest Florida amphitheater in ticket sales for the first six months was the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, which sold 68,210 tickets through the first six months.

The amphitheater with the most ticket sales in the world for the first half of the year was Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., the Pollstar ranking said.

In other Pollstar rankings, the Florida Theatre in downtown Jacksonville came in 51st in the world for the first six months of ticket sales in theaters with 80,872 tickets purchased. The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall came in 163rd in the world with 20,159 tickets sold in the first six months of 2017.

In the Pollstar ranking for arena ticket sales worldwide, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena came in 116th with 20,159 tickets sold in the first half of this year.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union article.

© 2017 WTLV-TV