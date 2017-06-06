Weak EF-1 tornado causes damage in St. Johns County

Lots and damage and debris after storm rips through an area south of St Augustine. Emergency responders saying possible tornado. Photo: Juliette Dryer, FCN.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Damage has been reported in southern St. Johns County Tuesday afternoon due to a weak EF-1 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

A survey is ongoing to try and figure out the exact path length of the tornado and its width.

Emergency Management reports trees down along U.S. 1 near State Road 206. Trees are reportedly blocking part of the roadway.

Debris litters US 1 near SR 206 from a possible tornado. PHOTO: Joe Maronel

We are also getting reports of trees on multiple homes in the 6800 block of West Sea Cove Avenue area nearby.

Lots and damage and debris after storm rips through St Augustine. Emergency responders saying possible tornado @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/0pCHSomIVE — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) June 6, 2017

A tornado warning had been issued for the area from just after 2 p.m. until almost 2:30 p.m.

A National Weather Service rep who is on the scene of the damaged area told First Coast News that he was confident a tornado hit the area and has since confirmed the tornado.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV