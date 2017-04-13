A surfer was treated for a shark bite after she was injured near the 16th Street Beach ramp at St. Augustine Beach on Wednesday, a St. Johns County Fire Rescue official said.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m
Palatka surfer Kerry Keyton was treated and transported to Flagler Hospital.
Keyton told The Surf Station that her injuries required approximately 30 stitches.
