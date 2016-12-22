Man who killed St. Johns woman in Italy sentenced to 30 years in prison

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) - An Italian court convicts Senegalese man of murdering an American woman in her flat; hands down 30-year prison sentence.

Olsen had been living in Florence for about three years when she was strangled to death in 2016.

According to earlier reports from ABC, Olsen had been at a club only ten minutes from her apartment with friends, but her friends had left earlier than she had.

Olsen's naked body was found by her boyfriend in her studio apartment only 36 hours later. According to local police reports there was no signs of a scuffle, no forced entry and nothing was missing.

For our previous coverage: