Crime scene tape surrounds the lion statue while crews work to remove graffiti. PHOTO: Jessica Clark, First Coast News

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.- One of the iconic animals on St. Augustine's "Bridge of Lions" is now wrapped in caution tape.

Crews have taped off lion statue on the sidewalk on the northwest side of the bridge on the city side.

City of St. Augustine General Services Director Jim Piggott says someone poured an "oil based compound" on both of the original lion statues.

It's unknown if it was cooking oil or motor oil. It was poured onto the ball of each statue which each lion rests a paw. The substance went down the base of the statues. The city cleaned off both, using three methods so far, but the northern lion is more damaged and the substance is still there.

First Coast News Jessica Clark will show how the clean up efforts are going on First Coast News at 5 p.m.

