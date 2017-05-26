Historic burial ground seen with 3D imagery in St. Augustine

Part of the 3-D image of St. Augustine's latest archaeological dig, showing the burials of about a dozen people. They are believed to be some of St. Augustine's earliest colonists from the 1500's and 1600's. (Photo: WTLV)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Local archaeology is going high tech.

An emerging technology has been applied to the archaeological dig in downtown St. Augustine. Earlier this year, archaeologists discovered what they believe to be the burials of some of the earliest colonists in the city.

More than 20 graves from the 1500s were uncovered. St. Augustine just received the 3-D images of the dig from the state.

The dig site inside the building on King and Charlotte streets was a pit that was 16 feet by 8 feet. The 3-D imagery now shows the burials, where they were placed, and how they are laid by each other.

This is the kind of documentation that changes the way archaeologists study the past. St. Augustine Archaeologist Carl Halbirt is now working with the city's first 3-D imagery of an archaeological site.

"This really is high tech stuff - this is the future of archaeology," he said.

For the first time on television, we are able to show you how the burials were laid out inside the archaeological site.

These burials are believed to date between 1572 and 1702. They are believed to have been buried in the first parish church in what is now the United States. And during that time, people were buried under the church floor, often on top of each other.

"Burials would be dug into burials," Halbirt explained. "Later burials would be placed on top of earlier burials."

That's what archeologists discovered while in the dirt, and what the 3-D imagery shows as well.

This technology is called photogrammatry.

"You'll notice these cards here with bulls eyes on them," Halbirt pointed to small white cards which pepper the 3D image. "These are the cards used to take the elevations."

The state of Florida took "hundreds of pictures and they put them through a computer program, and that gave us our 3D model right here," Halbirt explained.

And now that the archaeological pit inside the building is all covered up, scientists no longer have to rely on sketches to remember how the site looked.

They can refer to this 3-D image and possibly learn even more.

"I think it gives us a better understanding of the archaeological record," Halbirt said.

