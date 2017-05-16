Local clinic raided, Doctor says agents questioned him about trading sexual favors for medicine

Medical Clinic of St. Augustine and Dr. Asok Roy are under investigation by the FL Dept. Of Law Enforcement. PHOTO: Jessica Clark, First Coast News

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.- Investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement raided a medical clinic on A1A in the Crescent Beach area Tuesday, First Coast News has learned.

The Medical Clinic of St. Augustine and the office of Doctor Asok Roy were closed Tuesday and patients were being turned away.

FDLE confirmed to First Coast News that they are participating in a criminal investigation and served a warrant at Dr. Roy's office, but would not say what the investigation was about. The Florida Department of Health was also involved in Tuesday's raid.

While no officials would comment on the specifics of the raid, Dr. Roy told First Coast News Jessica Clark that agents questioned him about exchanging sexual favors for medicine, a charge he called "absolutely ridiculous".

Roy's practice specializes in both pain management and treatment for opioid addiction.

First Coast News spoke to two patients of the clinic, both of whom told us they were shocked at the investigation. One even credited Dr. Roy and his wife, who also works at the clinic, with saving her life.

FDLE spokesperson Sterling Ivey tells First Coast News that information from the raid will be given to the State Attorney's Office for criminal prosecution.

