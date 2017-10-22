Family said St. Johns County man displayed unusual behavior before disappearing

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of the public in locating 38-year-old Douglas MacGarvey.

MacGarvey has been missing since Saturday afternoon. His family said he had been displaying some unusual behavior before he went missing. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen riding an older red bicycle in the 200 block of Puebla Avenue on St. Augustine Beach.

If you know of MacGarvey's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

