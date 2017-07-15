Crews battle fire in St. Augustine, includes Hurricane Matthew debris

St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department is on the scene of a mulch fire in St. Augustine Friday night.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department is battling a debris fire in St. Augustine that includes vegetation from Hurricane Matthew Friday night.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 207 and State Road 312, just off of 2200 Dobbs Rd.

Fire crews said it is about half an acre big and has 50-foot-high flames.

The vegetation was collected over the last year, which includes debris from Hurricane Matthew, crews said. Right now, they don't know what caused the fire, but said the same pile has had several fires over the last year.

Crews said no hazardous waste has been reported to be on fire. They said hope they'll have the fire controlled within a few hours.

