Architect: St. Augustine building is not historic and can be demolished

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Owners of an old-looking building in St. Augustine want to demolish it, but the city is saying not so fast. Research is being done to determine if it is indeed historic.
The new owners of 18 St. George Street are from Connecticut. They're asking the City of St. Augustine for permission to demolish it and build a retail mall there. Their architect, Don Crichlow, said they already own two others on St. George Street.
The owners want to demolish the beige and brown buildings on the property that face St. George Street, but there is another blue and white building on the back side of the property on Spanish Street. Crichlow said the owners don't want to tear that one down because it is historic, and they want to turn it into a cafe.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs