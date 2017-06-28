St. Augustine officials could take position on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana

St. Augustine officials plan to weigh in on a proposal to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar recently voiced support for the movement — led mainly by a nurse practitioner — to allow law enforcement officials in St. Johns County to issue civil citations for possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana. As of this month, the idea had already gained about 200 signatures on a petition.

“I think that it’s an excellent idea,” St. Augustine Commissioner Leanna Freeman said at this week’s City Commission meeting. “I would like to have feedback from our chief of police to see if he agrees with that, and if he does I would strongly consider … if you all agree that, [that] we make a show of support.”

Commissioners expect to hear from St. Augustine Police Chief Barry Fox on the issue at their meeting on July 24.

The St. Augustine Record