St. Augustine man dies in single-car wreck on S.R. 16

A St. Augustine man drove his SUV off State Road 16 and into a tree Monday morning and lost his life after being taken to a nearby hospital, authorities say.

William Horace Pacetti, 75, was driving east on S.R. 16 when he went over the median, across the westbound lanes and into a tree for unknown reasons, says a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pacetti's SUV turned over and he was rushed to Flagler Hospital, where he later died, authorities say.