St. Augustine Amphitheater double-checks security tactics

St. Augustine Amphitheater (Photo: WTLV)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Sunday night's shooting has one local music venue double-checking all of its security measures, especially because of big crowds expected tonight and tomorrow.

The St. Augustine Amphitheater is hosting the wildly popular Jack Johnson Monday and Tuesday nights.

However, hours before Jack Johnson took the stage, security guards surrounded the St. Augsutine Amphitheater.

"It's the number one thing on our mind today as it has been for a while now," Ryan Murphy said. He runs the St. Augustine Amphitheater.

News of the mass shooting in Vegas pushed him and his staff to check all of their already-tight security measures for the packed houses expected for Jack Johnson.

"We're making sure we're assessing things completely. But I feel what we've been doing for a while now," he said.

According to Murphy, the Pulse nightclub shooting and the shooting the night before at a concert in Orlando in 2016 prompted the amphitheater to tighten security.

"We do a full screening," he said. "We have police and the sheriff's office screen and then security uses metal detectors, does the wanding and full-searches of people as people come in."

Murphy said the secret service has assessed the location for previous President Trump and Bill Clinton visits.

"We've vetted the facility, so we understand where our strengths and weaknesses are and how we need to react to certain situations," Murphy said.

While trying to stay positive amidst the buzz of activity for sold-out concerts, Murphy added that he and his staff know many people who were in Las Vegas during the shooting.

"The industry is a small world. So people who were doing the festival, the artists' crews, the security crew, fans in general ... we're all kind of connected in that way. Just as much as Orlando shook us to the core, this is another one of those."

