Springfield manhunt

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
1 person dead after wreck on Longleaf Pine Parkway
-
Gator v. Horse
-
First responders using new drug to save lives
-
Owners of Southside auto repair shop apologize
-
Hurricane Matthew: After the Storm Part 1
-
Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in St. Johns County
-
Examining the JAX Shipyards' potential
-
Jumbo Shrimp win home opener!
-
Rebuilding six months after Hurricane Matthew
More Stories
-
Police searching Panama Park area after suspect…Apr 13, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
Pedestrian struck in Yulee at US-17 near Harts Road,…Apr 13, 2017, 7:14 a.m.
-
FPL to install concrete power poles designed to…Apr 13, 2017, 10:26 a.m.