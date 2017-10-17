Sports merchandiser Fanatics hiring 2,000 seasonal workers in Jacksonville

(Photo: Florida Times-Union)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The sports merchandising giant Fanatics has begun hiring an additional 2,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season, the busiest time of year for the company which specializes in licensed fan apparel.

In an effort to help those negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma, company representatives have been at the Regency Square Mall since last week offering jobs and helping people apply online.

Fanatics Chief People Officer Robin Eletto told First Coast News a lot of the company's employees were adversely affected by Hurricane Irma. According to Eletto, the company stepped up and provided support to those in need.

Fanatics then realized an opportunity to help the citizens of Duval County, while hiring some much needed help for the rapidly approaching holiday season.

“When we heard about the FEMA events, we figured we’d come here," Eletto said, "and if folks were looking for jobs, we had a number of great jobs that we had to offer, and we were hoping that we could make that connection between our needs and folks looking for jobs, as well."

Fanatics started hiring for the holiday season last week, per Eletto. The company has already filled about 500 positions and will continue to do so throughout October and into November. The seasonal jobs Fanatics is currently hiring for include warehouse and call center positions, as well as manufacturing and distribution.

“Our biggest piece of our business is our e-commerce business," Eletto said. "So, everybody who is shopping online wants their packages delivered on time. So, a lot of the jobs that we have are fulfilling those orders and helping those customers who have questions about their orders and actually making some of the product that customers also receive.”

Fanatics has more than 5,000 total employees on the payroll, with approximately 2,000 of them working in Jacksonville. During the holidays, the company will expand to roughly 10,000 total employees.

Certain seasonal positions could turn into something more permanent, depending on the worker, according to Eletto.

“Well, the great thing about becoming a seasonal worker for us, is we evaluate talent at the end of every season and there is an opportunity for people to convert to full-time in some cases at the end of our peak season," said Eletto.

On Monday, the company announced a new division, Fanatics College, which will focus exclusively on improving what the company currently provides to consumers for its collegiate partners in the U.S. Whether that equates to more permanent jobs in Jacksonville remains to be seen.

"College is a big part of our business," Eletto said. "And so, we are really excited and looking forward to future opportunities here in Jacksonville and beyond."

Those who are interested can apply online by clicking here. Alternatively, you can attend one of the daily job fair events listed below.

Fulfillment Warehouse Hiring Event

Tuesday & Thursday

10 a.m. -- 3 p.m.

5245 Commonwealth Ave.

Manufacturing Warehouse Hiring Event

Monday, Wednesday & Friday

10 a.m. -- 1 p.m.

4300 Bulls Bay Parkway

Call Center Positions Hiring Event

Wednesday & Friday

10 a.m. -- 1 p.m.

7215 Financial Way

