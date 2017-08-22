Some residents in Murray Hill apartments without power for days

JFRD says power was shut off following an electrical issue Thursday night (PHOTO: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents of a Murray Hill apartment complex are still without power five days after an electrical issue caused service to be shut off.

JFRD told First Coast News crews responded to the Kingsbury Apartments late Thursday night/Friday morning and found breakers tripping and sparking, causing an obvious fire concern. JFRD said after attempts to contact management were unsuccessful, the chief on scene decided shutting off power was the safest option.

According to JEA, service was turned off in five units due to unsafe conditions.

Now, a City of Jacksonville representative said it’s up to the property owner to correct the issue and make the repairs.

A regional manager for Upside Management told First Coast News by phone Tuesday all tenants without electricity were offered to move to different units. Additionally, the manager said the power should be back up and running in the next day or two.

“We can’t guarantee anything as far as when they’re gonna do it because it’s changed three different times,” Sam Duke, who has lived at the apartment complex for more than seven years, said.

Duke stayed in his apartment, which still doesn’t have power, with the help of his neighbors across the hall. The neighbors ran an extension cord across the hall to give Duke power to run fans and watch TV.

“If it hadn’t been for the fact that they ran the cord for me and all that I’d have been back in the hospital again,” he said. “I’ve got a heart condition, I’ve got diabetes, I’ve got kidney failure, I’ve got a lot of things wrong with me. And I can’t take it, the heat, and all of that. And even with that fan it’s rough but at least I can tolerate it.”

“There’s very few good people left in the world. And I know I’m a good person, I know Mr. Sam’s a good person,” Nicole Ghazarian, who lives across the hall, said.

© 2017 WTLV-TV