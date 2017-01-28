Soccer star talks growing up with refugee parents

Ammar Bektic, a local soccer star, says his parents are refugees from Bosnia. He expressed how he is concerned about President Trump's executive order on banning immigrants from so-called terrorism countries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - President Trump’s executive order on immigration is having significant effects throughout the United States, including on the First Coast.

On Friday, Trump suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days. Proponents argue it will make the country safer, while opponents say, it's closing America off to those who need it the most.

Ammar Bektic is a local high school soccer star. He is the son of Bosnian refugees. His parents, Ibrahim and Mirsada Bektic escaped war-torn Bosnia in the 1990s like so many others with just the clothes on their backs.

"Hiding out from the Serbians, war all that stuff, hearing bombs late at night," Ammar said.

"Everybody looking for a better life," Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim says his memories are a reminder why his family is fortunate to have been welcomed into America.

"Here you got a lot of chance to one day... be boss of big company," Ibrahim said.

It’s an opportunity though Ammar is worried other immigrant families may no longer have due to President Trump's executive order, banning immigrants from so-called terrorism hot spots.

“Not all refugees are bad people, you know, some people come here to seek a better like just to know the fact all refugees are banned it’s kind of sad," Ammar said.

In the meantime, Ammar is focusing on getting graduating this fall from Mandarin High School and playing soccer in college; opportunities he says are all made possible thanks tot he bravery of his parents.

"I think about that all the time and strive for the best," Ammar said. "If I didn’t have parents the way I did… I wouldn’t be here right now.”

First Coast News has learned that Ammar's coach nominated him to be the athlete of the week. He is one of the top prospects for soccer in the state of Florida, with much interest from very large D1 schools around the nation.

