Sobriety checkpoint planned for this Saturday night

JSO will be checking your tag and looking for anyone who's violated a state statute as well.

Attention drivers of Beach Boulevard! Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight, police will set up a sobriety checkpoint at 6800 Beach Blvd. That's just east of Memorial Hospital and a little west of the Commodore Point Expressway interchange.

Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office DUI unit organized the checkpoint. A press release from a sheriff's office spokesperson says the checkpoints goal is to "safeguard all drivers through the use of non-intrusive checkpoints to deter as well as detect impaired drivers, equipment violations, unlicensed drivers and any other violations of the Florida State Statutes."

Police say there will be signs warning drivers of the checkpoint and placed at such points along the road that drivers can choose to go another way and avoid the checkpoint if they want.

Here's the exact location given by authorities:

