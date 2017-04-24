WTLV
Smoke from large wildfire expected to impact Metro Jacksonville Tuesday

Smoke from the West Mims fire will impact air quality in Jacksonville Tuesday

Neal Bennett, WTLV 11:07 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-  Smoke from a large wildfire in the Okefenokee Swamp area is expected to settle in over much of the Jacksonville area Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 48,000 acre wildfire, known as the West Mims fire, is burning in an area along the Florida-Georgia border in Baker County and Clinch County (Ga.). The fire is eight percent contained, according to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The National Weather Service Office in Jacksonville says smoke from the fire, which has already caused air quality issues in Baker and Nassau counties, could cause problems in Jacksonville over the next two days.

First Coast News meteorologist Tim Deegan says Jacksonville will see the worst of the smoke between Tuesday morning and Wednesday.

If you have asthma or are impacted by poor air quality, you may want to consider staying indoors and keeping your windows closed.

