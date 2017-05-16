WTLV
6 breakfast spots you should visit in Jacksonville

Sarah Kimbro, WTLV 12:38 AM. EDT May 17, 2017

Jacksonville is ranked #6 on Money's list of "The 50 Best Cities for New College Grads." What do college grads love? Cheap breakfast food. 

Here's a list of First Coast News Content Creator - and recent college grad - Sarah Kimbro's six favorite breakfast spots:

Cool Moose Café

Favorite menu items: 

Meat Lover’s Breakfast Quesadilla

– Scrambled eggs with a spicy ghost Jack cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato, sausage, ham and bacon in a grilled flour tortilla along with salsa picada, sour cream, and guacamole

Southern Duo

 Two southern style chicken on top of buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage and gravy

Desayuno Costa Rica

 Two eggs scrambled with chorizo and cheddar cheese placed between grilled corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde. Served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains

Hours:
Mon: Closed
Tues – Fri: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sun: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 2708 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Beach Diner
Favorite menu item:

The Healthy Morning

– Scrambled egg whites, fresh spinach, sliced avocado and tomato on a sandwich size English muffin

Hours:
Mon – Sun: 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Address: 01 Atlantic Blvd Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Maple Street Biscuit Co.

Favorite menu item: 

The Five and Dime

 Flaky biscuit, all natural fried chicken breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg topped with sausage gravy with a little kick

Hours:
Mon – Thurs: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Fri – Sat: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun: Closed

Address: 2004 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Ugly Cupcake Muffinry & Café
Favorite menu items:

Greek Bruffin

 Fried or scrambled egg, feta, onion, tomato, and spinach on a "muffinwitch" (a cross between a muffin top and an English muffin)

Avocado toast

 Whole sliced avocado, fresh lemon juice (seasonal availability)

Hours:
Mon: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tues: Closed
Weds – Sun: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Address: 115 5th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Delicomb
Favorite menu items:

Acai Bowl

– Acai sorbet, fresh fruit, granola, and local honey

Mr. Loco

– Pepperjack, avocado, sriracha, strawberry jam, bacon, and wheat toast

Hours:
Mon: Closed
Tues – Sun: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Address: 102 6th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Metro Diner

Favorite menu items:

Fried Chicken Biscuit

– Fried chicken tender on a biscuit

Breakfast pie

– Layers of eggs, cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers and red skin potatoes, served with a side, and you can add ham, bacon or sausage

Hours:
Mon – Thurs: 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fri – Sat: 6:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Sun: 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Address: 3302 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

