6 breakfast spots you should visit in Jacksonville

Jacksonville is ranked #6 on Money's list of "The 50 Best Cities for New College Grads." What do college grads love? Cheap breakfast food.
Here's a list of First Coast News Content Creator - and recent college grad - Sarah Kimbro's six favorite breakfast spots:
Favorite menu items:
Meat Lover’s Breakfast Quesadilla
– Scrambled eggs with a spicy ghost Jack cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato, sausage, ham and bacon in a grilled flour tortilla along with salsa picada, sour cream, and guacamole
Southern Duo
– Two southern style chicken on top of buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage and gravy
Desayuno Costa Rica
– Two eggs scrambled with chorizo and cheddar cheese placed between grilled corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde. Served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains
Hours:
Mon: Closed
Tues – Fri: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sat: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sun: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Address: 2708 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Beach Diner
Favorite menu item:
The Healthy Morning
– Scrambled egg whites, fresh spinach, sliced avocado and tomato on a sandwich size English muffin
Hours:
Mon – Sun: 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Favorite menu item:
The Five and Dime
– Flaky biscuit, all natural fried chicken breast, pecan wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg topped with sausage gravy with a little kick
Hours:
Mon – Thurs: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Fri – Sat: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun: Closed
Address: 2004 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Ugly Cupcake Muffinry & Café
Favorite menu items:
Greek Bruffin
– Fried or scrambled egg, feta, onion, tomato, and spinach on a "muffinwitch" (a cross between a muffin top and an English muffin)
Avocado toast
– Whole sliced avocado, fresh lemon juice (seasonal availability)
Hours:
Mon: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tues: Closed
Weds – Sun: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Address: 115 5th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Delicomb
Favorite menu items:
Acai Bowl
– Acai sorbet, fresh fruit, granola, and local honey
Mr. Loco
– Pepperjack, avocado, sriracha, strawberry jam, bacon, and wheat toast
Hours:
Mon: Closed
Tues – Sun: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Address: 102 6th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Favorite menu items:
Fried Chicken Biscuit
– Fried chicken tender on a biscuit
Breakfast pie
– Layers of eggs, cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers and red skin potatoes, served with a side, and you can add ham, bacon or sausage
Hours:
Mon – Thurs: 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fri – Sat: 6:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Sun: 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Address: 3302 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs