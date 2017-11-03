Sister of woman killed in double shooting speaks out as she recovers at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time, we’re hearing directly from Lisa Rucker, who with her sister Ashlee was shot at the women’s Jacksonville apartment during the early hours of Tuesday morning. The 30-year-old Ashlee died, while Lisa, 28, is recovering in the hospital from bullet wounds to her face and neck. The women were allegedly shot by Ashlee Rucker’s boyfriend of about five years, 32-year-old Chad Absher.

The Rucker family forwarded a photo of a handwritten note by Lisa, reading, in part:

“I can’t think of anything. I try to sleep a lot but I close my eyes and see his face or Ashlee’s laying on the floor. I have panic attacks. I’m joking around but I am really scared.”

Despite her extreme emotional tumult, Lisa Rucker’s father Roger told First Coast News on Friday that she is getting “better by the day,” that she has more surgeries ahead to repair the damage to her face. Roger Rucker also clarified that in the portion of her note that reads “I close my eyes and see his face,” Lisa is referring to Absher, who faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Absher’s arraignment was waived Thursday until Nov. 27.

Ashlee Rucker leaves behind a 9-year-old son. The Rucker family announced Friday that a donation account has been arranged to help fund Ashlee’s funeral expenses. Contributions can be made at any Vystar Bank or via Bill Pay. The Vystar account number is 7506932442. Ashlee’s wake is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. Her funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Both services will be held at George Hewell & Sons Funeral Home, 4747 Main St. in Jacksonville.

