Jumbo Shrimp neck pillow wins MiLB promo of the month

PHOTO: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s Neck Pillow Giveaway, presented by JAXSPORTS Council, was selected as Minor League Baseball’s Promotion of the Month for June!



“We seek to bring affordable family fun with unique, fun experiences and giveaways, and it is an exciting and great honor to be recognized by our peers for promotional creativity,” said General Manager Harold Craw.



Before the June 17 giveaway date, in May, MLB.com Cut4 listed the Jumbo Shrimp Neck Pillow – shaped as a Jumbo Shrimp – as the No. 1 giveaway among its top 10 by Minor League Baseball teams this season.

The neck pillow was given to each of the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday, June 17. The Jumbo Shrimp have a unique giveaway item for the first 1,000 fans entering the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville each Saturday.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp return to Jacksonville Wednesday, July 19, at 7:05 p.m. against the Tennessee Smokies.

For Canines & Crustaceans Bark in the Park, the Jumbo Shrimp welcome dogs to the ballpark, free of charge with a paying human companion.

Dog-free seating will be available in Sections 110 and 111. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Date Night Special, when a package of two tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas and popcorn is just $20 at the box office windows.

© 2017 WTLV-TV