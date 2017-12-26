Shoppers score post-Christmas bargains

A store in the St. Johns Town Center advertises a post-Christmas sale. (PHOTO: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The holiday rush at local malls may have come to an end, but people are already returning to shopping centers to return or exchange gifts and cash in on major post-holiday markdowns.

At the St. Johns Town Center Tuesday afternoon, many people told First Coast News they were pleased with their Christmas gifts and were at the mall to bargain hunt.

“A lot of after Christmas sales with clothing usually,” Deborah Serrahn said. Serrahn goes shopping every year after Christmas and was there with family Tuesday. “We try to get the items that are going on clearance and get the deal that way.”

Fifteen-year-old Maria Morcom had shopping bags filling her arms. She told First Coast News she and her mom shop at the Town Center frequently, so she knows how the bargains after Christmas stack up to regular sales.

“It’s a lot cheaper,” she said. “More [like] 60 percent off compared to 20 percent off on the store.”



Nearly every store had sign advertising markdowns in the window, ranging from 25 to 75 percent off.

Online retailers, like Amazon, are also offering markdowns for certain products.

