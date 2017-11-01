Shoot puts Stanton College Preparatory School on lockdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A shooting near Stanton College Preparatory School has placed the school on lockdown, a parent told First Coast News.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that there were reports of shots fired near the school in the 1000 block of West 13th St.

The parent who confirmed the lockdown works at the school.

First Coast News has reached out to Duval County Public Schools to attain more information, but we have not heard back.

