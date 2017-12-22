WTLV
Close
Breaking News Powerball Jackpot is $300 million
Close

Sheriff's Office directs officers not to ticket pedestrians for failing to carry ID

JSO investigated the allegations that JSO wrongfully ticketed pedestrians for not carrying a driver's license. They found the claims to be true.

Ben Conarck , Topher Sanders and The Florida Times-Union , WTLV 5:14 PM. EST December 22, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has told its officers not to ticket pedestrians for not carrying a driver’s license and is voiding six such citations it erroneously issued.

The tickets were identified in mid-November by the Times-Union and ProPublica in their Walking While Black investigation, which documented significant racial disparities in pedestrian citations and unearthed constitutional concerns surrounding how the Sheriff’s Office uses them as a policing tool.

Lt. Chris Brown of the department’s Professional Oversight Unit wrote in an email that its investigation into the tickets had been sustained, and the citations were in the process of being voided. All but one of the pedestrians who received the false tickets is black.

Read the full story here by our partners at the Florida Times-Union.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories