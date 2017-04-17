Shark bites Verified

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
April gives birth
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Motorcyclist identified
-
Teen speaks out about Hanna Park shark bite
-
Durkeeville gun shots
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
-
5-year-old killed in freak accident at Sun Dial restaurant
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Man o' war increase
-
Trans Survivor
More Stories
-
Missing teen found safe; was on the school busApr 17, 2017, 8:53 a.m.
-
Little chances for rain through the weekJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Calls up 30% to Rape-Crisis Hotline in JaxApr 17, 2017, 8:29 a.m.