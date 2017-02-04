Shahid Khan owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's the only immigrant and only Muslim owner of an NFL team - and he says he opposes President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily ban travel by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, the New York Times reports.

Khan made the statement Saturday in Houston, the site of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Sports reporters have been asking players, coaches and team staffers regularly about their thoughts on Trump's actions over the first two weeks of his time in office.

Khan said he was heartened when, on Friday, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked Trump's immigration order.

Former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor talks with Jaguars owner Shad Khan before a game Nov. 19, 2015.

"The bedrock of this country are immigration and really a great separation between church and state," Khan told the New York Times.

He came to the U.S. in 1967 from Pakistan, earned a degree in engineering and owns Flex-N-Gate. He is a U.S. citizen and became the owner of the Jags in 2012.

