Several wildfires burning in Putnam County

Four wildfires burning in Putnam County Tuesday evening has officials warning residents to use caution.
A 2-3 acre wildfire is burning off Radcliff Road near Palatka, Florida and another, 15-acre wildfire is burning near the intersection of Arrowhead Point Road and Indian Lakes Road in Hawthorne, Florida.
Emergency crews are working to control the fires and asking anyone nearby to steer clear and take caution. Putnam County Emergency Management adds that those in the area of the Hawthorne wildfire need to be prepared to evacuate.
Crews say the Palatka fire is mostly contained.
Two other fires are also burning in the county.
Additional information will be released on these fires through the night. Stay with First Coast News for updates.
