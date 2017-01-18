Several more El Faro families settle with TOTE

Gone but not forgotten. The El Faro 33. (Photo: Janny Rodriguez)

Just a couple weeks before the final round of Marine Board hearings into the loss of the cargo ship El Faro, several more families have settled with the company that owns the ship, TOTE Maritime.

The families of Jeremie Riehn, Carey Hatch and Jeffrey Mathias have all settled, according to federal records.

On Oct. 1, 2015, the containers ship went down after attempting to sail through Hurricane Joaquin in the Caribbean Sea and 33 lives were lost in the process.

The amount of money the families settled for was not disclosed.

Quite a few families of the crew have settled with the shipping company.

