JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- About nine empty rail cars derailed from a CSX train Saturday traveling through Jacksonville to Waycross, Georgia, according to the railroad company.

The derailment occurred in Mixon Town near the intersection of Dennis Street and Margaret Street, where no injuries have been reported.

CSX personnel and contractors are at the scene working to re-rail the cars. The train has two locomotives and 151 cars total.

“CSX appreciates the quick response of Jacksonville emergency personnel to the scene of this incident and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause,” a spokesperson said Saturday.

Stay with First Coast News as we continue to monitor this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV