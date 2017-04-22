Hundreds gathered at the Jacksonville Landing to participate in March for Science Saturday, April 22. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people gathered at the Jacksonville Landing downtown for March For Science.

The event, which is taking place on Earth Day, is part of a nationwide movement where more than 600 cities across the U.S., including Washington, D.C., are marching to gain public support for scientific evidence, organizations and trends.

Locals held signs making a stand on issues such as climate change and the proposed budget cuts of scientific agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Similar marches were held in St. Augustine and Brunswick.

A look at the crowd for the #marchforscience at the landing @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/QMLM8xlaiB — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) April 22, 2017

