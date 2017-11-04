'Schizophrenic' suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of elderly man in Riverside park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 74-year-old man in a Riverside park Friday.

Evan Freda, 41, was arrested on Friday after matching a suspect description and making "spontaneous statements" that he had just committed murder, according to the arresting report.

JSO said the stabbing of Ashely Kraan, 74, happened at 2875 Park Street, near the Willow Branch Library.

JSO said they received the first call around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person who had been battered. When police arrived, they found Kraan to be stabbed multiple times and bleeding profusely.

Kraan was immediately transported to UF Health Jacksonville, where he later was pronounced dead.

An eyewitness at the scene of the crime described the suspect as a white male with red hair and a red beard, who was wearing a light blue, short sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The witness told JSO that the suspect was last seen walking westbound across Cherry Street from the park.

Late Friday night, police arrested Freda at what is believed to be his apartment. After searching the residence, a light blue t-shirt, pair of jeans and a knife with what appeared to be blood on it was located, according to the arrest report.

JSO said Freda has not provided any motive for the killing and it appears to be a random act.

Freda's family members describe him as a "paranoid schizophrenic" who refuses to take prescribed medication for his condition.

© 2017 WTLV-TV