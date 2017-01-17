Officials continue search for manatee in San Marco

Officials have been searching for several days in San Marco for a small manatee that is believed to be in a waterway there.

Rescue were out again for hours on Tuesday in Lake Marco searching for the animal - to no avail.

Florida FIsh and Wildlife is concerned the water is too cold for the manatee to survive.

SeaWorld is on call to assist.

If you happen to see the manatee in Lake Marco, call the FWC hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC. If you're on a cell phone, you can also call *FWC.

