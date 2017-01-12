New construction in San Marco has some residents concerned

San Marco's square. (Photo: Times-Union)

You might see it in your neighborhood: small houses bought up, torn down and then a massive, mordern home takes its place.

That trend is turning into a real problem for some in the San Marco area of Jacksonville. Neighbors who are upset are going onto social media to wage their fight.

The sound of the train is an important part of the charm of the area - but that's not all, of course.

"We're attracted to this neighborhood because it's not a cookie cutter neighborhood," says Jon Singleton, who lives and works in San Marco.

He says the area has a historic look. When you drive by, you can sometimes see a plaque commemorating the home.

"So what the plaque says is that you are a supporter of San Marco preservation," Singleton says.

But the area isn't officially designated a historic district like Springfield or Riverside-Avondale.

"It's just Duval County zoning ordinance," says Singleton. "If you wanna tear something down to build a second-story - anything you wanna do - you could do that."

Singleton adds he's concerned several homes in the area have been torn down within the last year. So, he took to social media to express his concern. One post of his detailing the addresses of some homes torn down now has more than 90 comments.

Some are from people in favor of preserving historic homes and some from others explaining why new construction is needed in San Marco.

Singleton says something has to be done to preserve San Marco. He wants the community to come together to draft a plan that could protect older homes moving forward.

"We've got great retail and great restaurants and I think that helping to preserve that is only going to help the businesses and the residents that are living here," Singleton says.

