Running with a purpose: 10th annual The Players Donna 5K

May 2016: THE PLAYERS DONNA 5K at TPC Sawgrass, raising money for the Donna Foundation and breast cancer research

Nearly 2,000 runners kicked off The Players week at TPC Sawgrass with the 10th annual Donna 5K!

The non-profit organization was started by our former anchor, Donna Deegan, after her own battle with breast cancer.

34-year-old Tahnia Harriman was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in August. She's still in the recovery process.

“I was definitely one of those people that thought, I’m young, I’m not going to have cancer. Soon I found out that it certainly doesn’t discriminate that’s for sure.”

Harriman says the Donna Foundation helped her get through the scariest time of her life.

“They did help with paying for co-payments for doctors and so on and so forth because that’s a huge burden, especially when you’re fighting for your live.”

Through the Donna 5K event alone, organizers have raised nearly 400,000 dollars for breast cancer patients and research. For these woman being a part of this even gives them hope.

“I definitely know that I’m not alone and that it affects a lot more women than I had thought for sure.”

The Donna Foundation will take center stage on the Sunday at The Players at TPC Sawgrass where everyone is encouraged to wear pink to "Pink Out at The Players." #PINKOUT4DONNA

