Robbery and shooting in Arlington area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a reported robbery with injuries in the Arlington area on Sunday night.

JSO said two men tried to rob two different victims near 4200 University Blvd N.

In the first situation, a male victim was shot by two black males in front of the Prime Time Food Store (4275 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32277).

A second shooting took place on Polo Court, which is the street behind the Prime Time Food Store. The suspect was shot by the victim that he was trying to rob. The other suspect fled.

The suspects in both incidents are described as black males in their late teens or early twenties and one is clothed in a gold shirt and black shorts.

This is an active investigation and JSO encourages anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

