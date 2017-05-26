Ride along with new FHP stealth cruisers patrolling Jacksonville highways

Trooper Joseph Farley with his sleek new stealth whip. (Photo: Steven Dial/FHP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Thousands of you will be on the roads this holiday weekend and it may be difficult to spot state troopers riding next to you.

Florida Highway Patrol has a new stealthy vehicle that hides in plain sight.

"I've issued 130 seat belt citations since Monday,” said Trooper Joseph Farley. He's doing what every other trooper is doing. But for most of the people he pulls over - they don't even know he's an officer.

"People don't notice this like they would a fully marked car," he says. Farley is driving FHP's new subdued vehicle.

This vehicle is blacked out - the law enforcement decals are reflective so its hard for others to see unless it has a light shined on it.

When First Coast News went on patrol with Farley, within minutes he pulled over a vehicle.

"When you passed me you were on your phone and then drove past the speed limit back there."

About 3 minutes later - he pulled over a man who was not wearing a seatbelt.

That stop revealed something important.

"Individual drove right past me not knowing his license was suspended." He says being able to drive a car that’s not noticed has helped make the roads safer.

"Nearly 60 DUIs for the year," he continues.

Right now there are only four of these vehicles in the state. FHP in Jacksonville hopes to get more in the future.

