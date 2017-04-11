Residents in the area of Woodard and Varney roads in southern Clay County are being told Tuesday afternoon to use caution and leave if necessary as a 250-acre wildfire grows and moves across the area, emergency management officials say.
Fire crews are working to the contain the blaze off Decoy Road and County Road 209 South - the fire appears to be spreading to the west, according to reports from a Clay County spokesperson.
Two tractors are on scene and an additional three are being sent as well as a helicopter to try and beat back the flames, emergency officials say.
The fire quickly grew from a five acre fire to over 200 acres in just two hours, a spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service says.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs