Photo Courtesy: Clay County Emergency Management

Residents in the area of Woodard and Varney roads in southern Clay County are being told Tuesday afternoon to use caution and leave if necessary as a 250-acre wildfire grows and moves across the area, emergency management officials say.

Fire crews are working to the contain the blaze off Decoy Road and County Road 209 South - the fire appears to be spreading to the west, according to reports from a Clay County spokesperson.

Two tractors are on scene and an additional three are being sent as well as a helicopter to try and beat back the flames, emergency officials say.

The fire quickly grew from a five acre fire to over 200 acres in just two hours, a spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service says.

Smoke plume across the St. Johns River in Clay County. (Photo: Submitted)

