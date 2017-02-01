WTLV
Repurposed week: Beach frames

Curtis Dvorak , WTLV 5:36 AM. EST February 02, 2017

Repurposed week continues with a visit to Beach Frames, a company right here in Atlantic Beach that annually turns 520 TONS of old discarded wood, into 30,000 frames for people around the country.

