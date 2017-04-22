Reported woods fire in Southside Jacksonville: JSO

All lanes of Anniston Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Fraser Road are closed due to a reported woods fire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Florida Forest Service said “Leon Road Fire” is approximately ten acres and it is 50% contained. About 20 homes are threatened and JFRD has structure protection on place. Annaleasa Winter with the Florida Forest Service said it is 10% contained and their current resources can handle the fire.

JFRD said they have several crews on scene at Leon Road and Fraser Road.

First Coast News reporter Jason Rantala is at the scene. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

Brush fire! Chesterton Road pic.twitter.com/3uDn02XNIz — Zachary Sewell (@ZacSewell_FCN) April 22, 2017

