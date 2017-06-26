Reported armed bank robbery at San Jose Blvd. Suntrust Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office there was an armed bank robbery at the Suntrust Bank located at 11567 San Jose Blvd.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his mid-thirties. The suspect is described as tall, 6'3" to 6'5" and 280 pounds. He was wearing a blue Florida Gators hat, a dark colored jacket, a dark shirt and dark shorts.

The suspect passed a note to the bank teller demanding money, police say, and the teller then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before the suspect left on foot to a nearby parking lot. The suspect got into a dark-colored SUV with a roof rack and gray trim.

No threats were made during the incident and no customers were in the bank at the time. Police say they have surveillance photos that will be released.

