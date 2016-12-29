Report: Jacksonville among top 10 cities people are leaving

(Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A report based on U.S. census data compiled by apartment locator company Abodo, found from 2014 to 2015 Jacksonville's metro population grew in new residents by 7.27 percent.

But the report also uncovered another trend, the Jacksonville area is also one of the top 10 MSA's in the country that people are leaving the fastest. In that same time frame, 6.60 percent of the area's population moved out.

According to the report, all in all, the top 10 cities gaining new residents the fastest is remarkably similar to the list of cities people are leaving the fastest — comprising arguably some of the most popular cities in the nation.

