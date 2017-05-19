Report: 1974 cold case ends in arrest of New Orleans street performer

Freddie Farah (left) and Johnie Miller (right)

On Wednesday, May 22, 1974, Freddie Farah was working in the convenience store he owned - Grand Park Food Store - on Kings Road in Jacksonville, according to Project Cold Case.

While giving change to a customer, a man walked in and pointed a gun at him. He wanted money.

Farah moved around the counter and the suspect got in front of the cash register. Just moments later, the suspect fired his gun and ran. Farah would die a short while later.

The only description of the suspect was that he was a black man.

For the last four decades, no one has been able to solve Farah's murder.

In New Orleans this Tuesday, almost a full 43 years later, street performer Johnie L. Miller was arrested in connection to Farah's murder, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Known as "Uncle Louie" around the French Quarter, Miller was a human statue - he would stand in one place for hours pretending to be a statue. He donned an Uncle Sam outside and pretended to walk a stuffed dog on a leash, the Advocate says.

Miller used to live in Jacksonville - as of 1989 he lived on West 3rd Street, public records show.

He's in jail on no bond in New Orleans awaiting extradition to Jacksonville.

Project Cold Case is a website dedicated to solving cold cases. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked the website showcase this murder a few weeks ago.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV