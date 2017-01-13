Rep. Rutherford's collapse at the Capitol caused by allergic reaction, chief of staff says

Rutherford's plan, dubbed Operation PIE, calls for the city's police and pastors to team up to discourage at-risk kids ages 10-15, who have been exposed to violent crime, from following in the footsteps of prolific offenders, who are already entrenched in gang and drug culture. (Photo: FCN)

Newly-elected U.S. Congressman John Rutherford (R-Fla.) continues to recover at a D.C.-area hospital Friday after collapsing at the Capitol building earlier in the week, his campaign manager said.

A congressional source says the episode happened just off the House floor and that Rutherford was stabilized before being taken from the Capitol on a stretcher.

Rutherford's Chief of Staff Kelly Simpson says he's on his way to a swift and full recovery. Simpson says he felt 'significant discomfort' but did not suffer a heart attack, as was widely reported. According to his staff, Rutherford had an acute digestive flare up caused by an allergic reaction to antibiotics.

Doctors say his vitals look great, Simpson says, but he'll remain in the hospital as doctors treat the inflammation.

Rutherford was taking the antibiotic for a cold. His flare up is not severe, his staff says, and does not carry long term health implications.

Rutherford took office Jan. 3. He was a Sheriff at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for 12 years.

Statement from Kelly Simpson, Congressman Rutherford's Chief of Staff: pic.twitter.com/WH8BHTx6dG — John Rutherford (@JRutherfordFL) January 12, 2017

Prayers for my friend John Rutherford. @JRutherfordFL — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 12, 2017

WTLV/WJXX