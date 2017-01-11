WTLV
Rep. John Rutherford collapses at U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) was taken from the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on a stretcher Wednesday.

Rutherford took office on January 3. He was a Sheriff at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for 12 years. 

Kelly Simpson, Congressman Rutherford’s Chief of Staff, said: "Congressman Rutherford is conscious, alert, and in good spirits. He did not suffer a heart attack, but he continues to be evaluated by doctors."

