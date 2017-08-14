Remove Confederate monuments from public display, Jacksonville City Council president says

The president of Jacksonville's City Council would like to see Confederate monuments removed from public display in the city and instead placed in museums.

Council President Anna Lopez Brosche sent a statement out that reads " Following the leads of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, and most recently the Florida Senate who removed Confederate items from public places in Tallahassee, and in response to the horrific and unacceptable incidents that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, I am asking that the City of Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Department and the Planning Department (Community Planning Division, Historic Preservation Section) conduct an inventory of all Confederate monuments, memorials, and markers on public property. "

Once the inventory is done, Brosche said she plans to propose legislation to move the monuments from public property to museums and/or educational institutions.

"It is important to never forget the history of our great city; and, these monuments, memorials, and markers represent a time in our history that caused pain to so many." Brosche's statement said.

The city has several monuments and markers including a monument in Hemming Park downtown which has been the center of debate since earlier this year.

There is also a monument to the Women of the Confederacy in Confederate Park in Springfield.

© 2017 WTLV-TV