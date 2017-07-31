Regency Zaxby's holding fundraiser Tuesday for family of fallen Marine from Jacksonville

Anyone interested in helping out the grieving family of a fallen Marine from Jacksonville who died in a plane crash July 10 can do so at a fundraiser Tuesday at the Regency Zaxby’s location.

Sgt. Joe Murray died with 15 others when a KC-130T aircraft crashed in Mississippi after flying out of North Carolina, according to the Marine Corps.

After moving to Jacksonville as a 10-year-old boy, Murray graduated from Sandalwood High School in 2009, according to his family. He joined the Marines that year after meeting his wife, Gayle. The couple had four children who are now without their father.

A funeral is scheduled Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery, but the community where Joe Murray grew into adulthood and met his wife is raising money for the family Tuesday.

The fundraiser at Zaxby’s, 9569 Regency Square Blvd. N. runs from 5 to 9 p.m. where Marines in uniform will accept messages for family members along with donations at a fallen soldier table, said Taylor Hawkins, a representative from the Zaxby’s marketing department.

Hawkins said 20 percent of all proceeds during the event plus donations will go directly to the family. Family and friends have provided photos of Joe Murray that will be on display throughout the evening.

People who can’t attend the fundraiser are encouraged to share the event with friends on social media.

Florida Times-Union