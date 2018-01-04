Records give insight leading up to Jacksonville Beach woman's disappearance

The body of a woman found in the marsh near J. Turner Butler Boulevard this weekend has positively identified as 34-year-old Suzanne Carlson.

Carlson had been reported missing from her Jacksonville Beach house by her boyfriend, James Pontal on Dec. 28. According to a report from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, Pontal had been unable to get ahold of Carlson since Dec. 27, so he went to her house.

Though he did not live with her, he did have a key to the home, which he’d purchased in September of 2017.

When Pontal arrived, he told police he found her front door unlocked, her garage door open, and the shower running. Her car keys and vehicle were also at the home.

Pontal called police just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 28. However, police said that around 3 a.m. Carlson’s neighbors called police because she had been knocking on doors but she seemed to be irrational. The neighbor who called police could not understand what she’d been saying.

Police contacted Carlson’s cell phone provider to ping her phone to try and get a location for her, but it appeared her phone was off. Police say the last time her phone appeared to be active was at 5 a.m., two hours after neighbors reported her knocking. At that time, her phone’s location showed that she was within 25 meters of her home.

This was not the first call to Carlson’s home. On Dec. 4, police conducted a welfare check on Carlson.

According to their report, Carlson had not shown up to work in two days. The person who asked for the welfare check -- whose identity was redacted in the report – told police she lived alone, and was recently supposed to be married but the groom had canceled the wedding.

At that time, police contacted her emergency contact, Pontal, who said he had not seen or heard from her either. However, just 20 minutes after the call was made, it was cleared because police contacted her. This welfare check is now part of police’s ongoing investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death and police have not said whether foul play is suspected.

