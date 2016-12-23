Rapper Young Thug arrested at Atlanta mall

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 18: Rapper Young Thug performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 18, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora) (Photo: Rachel Murray, 2016 Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Jefferey Lamar Williams, best known for his rap career under the moniker Young Thug, was arrested at an Atlanta mall Thursday evening.

Atlanta Police report officers were responding to a stolen vehicle which was seen driving through the Lennox Square mall parking lot at 3393 Peachtree Road. After recovering the vehicle, officers began patrolling the mall for possible criminal behavior during holiday shopping hours.

The officers spotted Williams, 25, who officers confirmed had an active warrant in Atlanta after failing to appear in court.

Wiiliams, an Atlanta native, recently finished the HiHorsed Tour with rapper 21Savage. Police escorted Williams out of the rear of the mall to avoid crowd issues.

The rapper was taken into custody with $2,500 dollars on his person that was given to him by undisclosed family member prior to transport.

